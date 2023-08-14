Emprender SENA Fund for the first time in the Municipality of Dosquebradas

Around 1,500 million pesos were invested to promote the enterprises of the people of Risaraldo, in areas such as tourism, food, fashion, agribusiness and 4.0 technologies. According to the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Dosquebradas, headed by Geovanny Ducuara Londoño, each of the participating projects received seed capital for machinery, infrastructure and technical assistance.

“One of the most important purposes of the administration has been the management of counterpart resources and co-financing for the implementation of business development, science and technology entrepreneurship, tourism and employment programs here in the municipality of Dosquebradas. One of the greatest achievements is that for the first time in the municipality of Dosquebradas we had the opportunity to hold a closed call for the Emprender Fund program in alliance with SENA”, said the secretary.

At the same time, enterprises in the Serranía del Alto del Nudo polygon sector were improved, where two tourism projects are established: “in this case we support the financing of two very beautiful projects, framed in the theme of Specialty Coffees: Café Estercilia, located in the Alto del nudo and Rosa de las Marcadas located in the Serranía de las Marcadas”, Ducuara said.

The data

18 businessmen benefited from the $900 million allocated to the SENA Emprender Fund, of which 100 jobs have been created.

