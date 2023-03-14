Returning to his position as deputy in the Atlantic Assembly, Nicolás Petro Burgos reappeared this Tuesday, reiterating that he is innocent of the accusations that have been made against him of having received illicit money and that he will prove it legally.

“I will defend myself from the legal level of the accusations that have been launched against me and I will only refer to the relevant bodies in this regard,” said the son of President Petro and added:

“It is there where I will ratify my innocence, demonstrating that I have not received money from drug trafficking or corruption as they have assured.”

Nicolás Petro denounced that in recent days he has been the victim of an “unprecedented social and media lynching” and pointed out:

“I have been stoned, blamed, framed and discredited; They have violated my right to the presumption of innocence.”

He warned that the accusations that have been made against him are “a strategy” to destroy his political career “and destroy me as a person.”

But he added: “I know of my innocence, I trust in justice and I will be treated by the corresponding entities with total objectivity.”

I also affirm that it is false that he owns a $2.5 billion penthouse and also has paid high rents.

“It is also not true that he has disappeared or that he has left the country taking refuge in Mexico or the United States, as they have been assured in recent days,” he notified.

On the other hand, he denounced that his bank statements were disclosed, violating my right to privacy and warned that they are duly justified by payment of payroll, layoffs, vacations and other rights acquired as a representative of the Atlantic.

Finally, the eldest son of the head of state asked the Attorney General’s Office and the National Protection Unit to reinforce the security of his former sentimental partner Day Vásquez.

Meanwhile, in Bogotá, the National Electoral Council, CNE, confirmed the sanction against Nicolás Petro and his former campaign manager, Máximo Noriega, for irregularities in the 2019 electoral campaign.

According to the resolution, the CNE sanctions “the former candidate NICOLÁS FERNANDO PETRO BURGOS identified with citizenship card 1,004,004,438, for the violation of article 25 of Law 1475 of 2011, as a consequence of the partial management of the single bank account for the administration of the resources of income and campaign expenses to the Government of the Atlantic, on the occasion of the elections held on October twenty-seven (27), two thousand

nineteen (2019), for the amount equivalent to FOURTEEN MILLION NINE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED THREE PESOS ($14,963,603)”.

It also penalizes MAXIMO JOSÉ NORIEGA RODRÍGUEZ for the same reason and for the same amount, identified with citizenship ID No. 6,889,892. with RSF

