The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) managed to demonstrate, with abundant evidence, the responsibility of 32 terrorists for having committed several homicides, in addition to planning other murders and for being part of a gang.

For these actions, the Santa Ana Specialized Sentencing Court sentenced Wiliam Alexander Martínez Rodríguez, leader of said structure with the level of Zone Corridor, to 202 years in prison.

Other sentences imposed on 31 more gang members range from three to 168 years in prison.

The structure of the MS commits crimes in different cantons and hamlets of the municipality of Tacuba, in the department of Ahuachapán.

With the exemplary sentences imposed, justice is being done for the victims of these gang members, while at least 12 cases of Aggravated Homicide are being resolved, three cases of Proposal and Conspiracy in the crime of Aggravated Homicide, two cases of Possession, Carrying or Illegal or Irresponsible Driving of a Firearm, and Illegal Groupings.

All crimes committed were between 2014 and 2019.

The highest sentences imposed were for Martínez Rodríguez, who was convicted of 7 Aggravated Homicide -25 years in prison for each one, 175 in total-, 3 cases of Aggravated Homicide planning -6 years for each one- and for Illicit Groups they added 9 more years, totaling 202 years in prison.

Likewise, René Edenilson Morán Jiménez was sentenced to 168 years in prison for 6 Aggravated Homicides, 25 years for each one, and for 3 cases of homicide planning, 6 years in prison for each one.

On the other hand, Santos Enrique Soriano Hernández received a sentence of 100 years in prison, after having verified that he participated in four 4 Aggravated Homicides.

José Isidro González Saldaña was tried and found guilty of having committed three Aggravated Homicides and of planning three murders, accumulating a total of 93 years in prison.

Finally, Marvín Otoniel Magaña Mendoza was sentenced to 72 years in prison after verifying that he had participated in the commission of two Aggravated Homicides, having planned three murders, and being part of a gang group.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related