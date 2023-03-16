Would you like to enjoy 4K resolution on a 55-inch TV and are still looking for the right recommendations? We tell you which devices perform particularly well in this class.

Full HD was yesterday: 4K televisions are now standard in many living rooms. But not every UHD television satisfies the demands of users. We’ve taken a closer look at some of the best 4K 55-inch TVs for you. Whether streaming, gaming or smart home – these devices impress with excellent image quality and great functions.

That’s why a 4K TV makes sense

Before we turn to the best 4K televisions with 55 inches, here is a small digression: 4K television – also known as Ultra High Definition (UHD) – has eight million pixels, four times as many pixels as Full HD. Strictly speaking, it is “only” 3840 pixels wide, but this format falls under the 4K umbrella term (4K = 4000).

Probably the greatest advantage of 4K televisions is the high image resolution – this creates a pure cinema feeling. Due to the high number of pixels, you will no longer be able to see any individual pixels with a 55-inch diagonal, even from a distance of one meter. The result is razor-sharp, detailed images that enable a true-to-life viewing experience.

Along with HDR for optimal color brilliance, as well as smart TV and internet features, 4K televisions are a popular choice today. However, 4K is not without flaws: the power consumption is comparatively high and in very wide rooms with a large distance between the seats, the differences to Full HD are hardly noticeable. We have listed the best 4K TVs with 55 inches for you here. On the one hand, we highlight the advantages and disadvantages of the individual models and also give you an overview of important product properties.

LG OLED55C27LA

This smart TV from LG offers a complete package that is impressive, starting with voice control, which is supported by various providers, through the possibilities of multimedia use to the quality of picture and sound. With the Game Optimizer, gambling on this screen becomes a real experience.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

LG OLEDC27LA Display-Technologie OLED resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor LG Alpha 9 Gen5 operating system WebOS 22 connections HDMI, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones energy efficiency class G refresh rate 100 Hz Funk Bluetooth, WLAN HDR format support Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG

Advantages:

dynamic, sharp and high-contrast images thanks to the 4K OLED evo display, brightness booster and pixel dimming

offers all the advantages that most users value in a Smart TV

high-quality processor with artificial intelligence to optimize image and sound

special settings for extra fun and quick reactions when gaming

high connectivity through various connection options

good performance at Stiftung Warentest

Disadvantages:

A glossy panel can lead to reflection effects, which are particularly annoying when gaming

Hisense 55A6GG

This Hisense 55-inch 4K TV is at the forefront of price and performance. The high-quality 4K resolution, in combination with Dolby Vision and the integrated HDR10 technology, ensures bright, high-contrast and sharp images with impressive details. Thanks to DTS Virtual X, the sound of the TV is comparatively high-quality even without speakers.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

Hisense 55A6GG Display-Technologie LED-LCD resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor Quad-Core operating system VIDAA U5.0 connections HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones, Antenna energy efficiency class F refresh rate 60 Hz Funk WLAN HDR format support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR HLG

Advantages:

perfect picture and convincing sound quality

Voice control possible via the integrated voice assistant Alexa

Operating system is intuitive and easy to use

Sport mode is activated automatically when a sport signal is received

TV Game Mode provides a better gaming experience when using the TV in combination with a game console

Support for numerous Internet services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime

Disadvantages:

there have been limitations in the availability of apps in the past, which may not yet be fully resolved

Philips 55PML9507/12

The Philips mini LED TV is also a recommended product. Like all models here in the TV comparison, the Philips device has a screen diagonal of 55 inches and is ideal for both streaming and gaming fans. In addition, it is quite powerful and convinces with rich colors. Furthermore, many useful features have been integrated to ensure optimal television viewing.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

Philips 55PML9507/12 4K UHD Display-Technologie Mini LED-LCD resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor Quad-Core operating system Android connections HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones energy efficiency class G refresh rate 120 Hz Funk WLAN, Bluetooth HDR format support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR HLG

Advantages:

is very smart thanks to the Android TV operating system

4 x 10 watt speakers integrated

4-sided Ambilight

thanks to 120 hertz ideal for gaming

Voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa

Mini-LED technology provides better blacks and brightness than traditional LCD panels

Disadvantages:

not exactly a bargain at around 1700 euros

Sony Bravia XR-55X92K

This Sony TV from the Bravia series is also a more than solid device. It also scores with rich colors, top image quality and many useful extras. Many, especially useful, apps are integrated – including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and many more. There are also four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and a network connection (Ethernet). The device has full array LED technology and can therefore switch off individual LEDs in the backlight. The TV almost achieves the picture quality of OLED models.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

Sony Bravia XR-55X92K Display-Technologie Full-Array LED-LCD resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor Cognitive Processor XR operating system Google TV connections HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet energy efficiency class G refresh rate 120 Hz Funk WLAN, Bluetooth HDR format support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR HLG

Advantages:

very good screen resolution

many features and apps as well as very practical operation

thanks to 120 hertz ideal for gaming

enough connections

Full array LED technology ensures decent contrasts

Disadvantages:

at 21 kilograms, it is slightly heavier than other models

costs more than 1000 euros

Sound quality could be better

Thorough 55 VCE 222

If you’re looking for a 55-inch 4K TV and don’t want to spend that much, you should take a closer look at the Grundig model here. It costs less than 700 euros, but basically has the most important features that such a smart TV should have. You can download the most common (streaming) apps from the Google Play Store and the TV can also be controlled with the Google Assistant. In addition, the picture and sound quality is quite satisfactory.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

Thorough 55 VCE 222 Display-Technologie LED-LCD resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor Quad-Core operating system Android connections HDMI, USB, Ethernet, CI+, Headphones energy efficiency class F refresh rate 50 Hz Funk WLAN, Bluetooth HDR format support HDR

Advantages:

cheap TV in its class

Micro dimming possible

Quad core processor ensures a smooth picture

rather light at around 12 kilograms

Disadvantages:

Samsung Crystal UHD TV 4K AU7199

Samsung is a well-known brand in the field of electronics manufacturing and offers good quality at a reasonable price with this TV. The model does not offer any greatly expanded functions such as control via voice assistant, but this is also reflected in the price. If you are looking for a solid TV with good performance and are satisfied with basic smart TV functions such as apps and streaming via various platforms, you will be happy with the Samsung Crystal AU7199.

The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages

Samsung Crystal UHD TV 4K AU7199 Display-Technologie LED-LCD resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel processor Samsung Crystal 4K operating system Tizen OS connections HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Antenne energy efficiency class G refresh rate 50 Hz Funk WLAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct HDR format support HDR HLG, HDR10+

Advantages:

powerful processor guarantees great image quality with impressive colors and contrasts

good sound thanks to Harmonie Q-Symphony

improved depth effect and natural color contrasts thanks to Contrast Enhancer

Smart TV supports applications like Netflix

Disadvantages:

optimum Q-Symphony sound only when using a Samsung Soundbar at the same time

only supports HDR

4K TV for all tastes and budgets

After Full HD, 4K televisions with 55 inches are now standard. The extremely good image resolution with a width of almost 4000 pixels is a real treat for film and series fans. All 4K televisions presented here enable a high-quality television experience. Some models, on the other hand, are also very good for gaming or recommended as a beginner or second device. What they all have in common: good value for money.