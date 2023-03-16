Would you like to enjoy 4K resolution on a 55-inch TV and are still looking for the right recommendations? We tell you which devices perform particularly well in this class.
Full HD was yesterday: 4K televisions are now standard in many living rooms. But not every UHD television satisfies the demands of users. We’ve taken a closer look at some of the best 4K 55-inch TVs for you. Whether streaming, gaming or smart home – these devices impress with excellent image quality and great functions.
That’s why a 4K TV makes sense
Before we turn to the best 4K televisions with 55 inches, here is a small digression: 4K television – also known as Ultra High Definition (UHD) – has eight million pixels, four times as many pixels as Full HD. Strictly speaking, it is “only” 3840 pixels wide, but this format falls under the 4K umbrella term (4K = 4000).
Probably the greatest advantage of 4K televisions is the high image resolution – this creates a pure cinema feeling. Due to the high number of pixels, you will no longer be able to see any individual pixels with a 55-inch diagonal, even from a distance of one meter. The result is razor-sharp, detailed images that enable a true-to-life viewing experience.
Along with HDR for optimal color brilliance, as well as smart TV and internet features, 4K televisions are a popular choice today. However, 4K is not without flaws: the power consumption is comparatively high and in very wide rooms with a large distance between the seats, the differences to Full HD are hardly noticeable. We have listed the best 4K TVs with 55 inches for you here. On the one hand, we highlight the advantages and disadvantages of the individual models and also give you an overview of important product properties.
LG OLED55C27LA
This smart TV from LG offers a complete package that is impressive, starting with voice control, which is supported by various providers, through the possibilities of multimedia use to the quality of picture and sound. With the Game Optimizer, gambling on this screen becomes a real experience.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|LG OLEDC27LA
|Display-Technologie
|OLED
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|LG Alpha 9 Gen5
|operating system
|WebOS 22
|connections
|HDMI, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones
|energy efficiency class
|G
|refresh rate
|100 Hz
|Funk
|Bluetooth, WLAN
|HDR format support
|Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG
Advantages:
- dynamic, sharp and high-contrast images thanks to the 4K OLED evo display, brightness booster and pixel dimming
- offers all the advantages that most users value in a Smart TV
- high-quality processor with artificial intelligence to optimize image and sound
- special settings for extra fun and quick reactions when gaming
- high connectivity through various connection options
- good performance at Stiftung Warentest
Disadvantages:
- A glossy panel can lead to reflection effects, which are particularly annoying when gaming
Hisense 55A6GG
This Hisense 55-inch 4K TV is at the forefront of price and performance. The high-quality 4K resolution, in combination with Dolby Vision and the integrated HDR10 technology, ensures bright, high-contrast and sharp images with impressive details. Thanks to DTS Virtual X, the sound of the TV is comparatively high-quality even without speakers.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|Hisense 55A6GG
|Display-Technologie
|LED-LCD
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|Quad-Core
|operating system
|VIDAA U5.0
|connections
|HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones, Antenna
|energy efficiency class
|F
|refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Funk
|WLAN
|HDR format support
|Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR HLG
Advantages:
- perfect picture and convincing sound quality
- Voice control possible via the integrated voice assistant Alexa
- Operating system is intuitive and easy to use
- Sport mode is activated automatically when a sport signal is received
- TV Game Mode provides a better gaming experience when using the TV in combination with a game console
- Support for numerous Internet services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime
Disadvantages:
- there have been limitations in the availability of apps in the past, which may not yet be fully resolved
Philips 55PML9507/12
The Philips mini LED TV is also a recommended product. Like all models here in the TV comparison, the Philips device has a screen diagonal of 55 inches and is ideal for both streaming and gaming fans. In addition, it is quite powerful and convinces with rich colors. Furthermore, many useful features have been integrated to ensure optimal television viewing.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|Philips 55PML9507/12 4K UHD
|Display-Technologie
|Mini LED-LCD
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|Quad-Core
|operating system
|Android
|connections
|HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet, Headphones
|energy efficiency class
|G
|refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Funk
|WLAN, Bluetooth
|HDR format support
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR HLG
Advantages:
- is very smart thanks to the Android TV operating system
- 4 x 10 watt speakers integrated
- 4-sided Ambilight
- thanks to 120 hertz ideal for gaming
- Voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa
- Mini-LED technology provides better blacks and brightness than traditional LCD panels
Disadvantages:
- not exactly a bargain at around 1700 euros
Sony Bravia XR-55X92K
This Sony TV from the Bravia series is also a more than solid device. It also scores with rich colors, top image quality and many useful extras. Many, especially useful, apps are integrated – including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and many more. There are also four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and a network connection (Ethernet). The device has full array LED technology and can therefore switch off individual LEDs in the backlight. The TV almost achieves the picture quality of OLED models.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|Sony Bravia XR-55X92K
|Display-Technologie
|Full-Array LED-LCD
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|Cognitive Processor XR
|operating system
|Google TV
|connections
|HDMI, USB, CI+, Ethernet
|energy efficiency class
|G
|refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Funk
|WLAN, Bluetooth
|HDR format support
|Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR HLG
Advantages:
- very good screen resolution
- many features and apps as well as very practical operation
- thanks to 120 hertz ideal for gaming
- enough connections
- Full array LED technology ensures decent contrasts
Disadvantages:
- at 21 kilograms, it is slightly heavier than other models
- costs more than 1000 euros
- Sound quality could be better
Thorough 55 VCE 222
If you’re looking for a 55-inch 4K TV and don’t want to spend that much, you should take a closer look at the Grundig model here. It costs less than 700 euros, but basically has the most important features that such a smart TV should have. You can download the most common (streaming) apps from the Google Play Store and the TV can also be controlled with the Google Assistant. In addition, the picture and sound quality is quite satisfactory.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|Thorough 55 VCE 222
|Display-Technologie
|LED-LCD
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|Quad-Core
|operating system
|Android
|connections
|HDMI, USB, Ethernet, CI+, Headphones
|energy efficiency class
|F
|refresh rate
|50 Hz
|Funk
|WLAN, Bluetooth
|HDR format support
|HDR
Advantages:
- cheap TV in its class
- Micro dimming possible
- Quad core processor ensures a smooth picture
- rather light at around 12 kilograms
Disadvantages:
Samsung Crystal UHD TV 4K AU7199
Samsung is a well-known brand in the field of electronics manufacturing and offers good quality at a reasonable price with this TV. The model does not offer any greatly expanded functions such as control via voice assistant, but this is also reflected in the price. If you are looking for a solid TV with good performance and are satisfied with basic smart TV functions such as apps and streaming via various platforms, you will be happy with the Samsung Crystal AU7199.
The most important properties as well as advantages and disadvantages
|Samsung Crystal UHD TV 4K AU7199
|Display-Technologie
|LED-LCD
|resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|processor
|Samsung Crystal 4K
|operating system
|Tizen OS
|connections
|HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Antenne
|energy efficiency class
|G
|refresh rate
|50 Hz
|Funk
|WLAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct
|HDR format support
|HDR HLG, HDR10+
Advantages:
- powerful processor guarantees great image quality with impressive colors and contrasts
- good sound thanks to Harmonie Q-Symphony
- improved depth effect and natural color contrasts thanks to Contrast Enhancer
- Smart TV supports applications like Netflix
Disadvantages:
- optimum Q-Symphony sound only when using a Samsung Soundbar at the same time
- only supports HDR
4K TV for all tastes and budgets
After Full HD, 4K televisions with 55 inches are now standard. The extremely good image resolution with a width of almost 4000 pixels is a real treat for film and series fans. All 4K televisions presented here enable a high-quality television experience. Some models, on the other hand, are also very good for gaming or recommended as a beginner or second device. What they all have in common: good value for money.