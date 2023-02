Atalanta slows down its run-up to a Champions League place, losing 1-0 at Mapei against a recovering Sassuolo. After beating Milan in the last round of the championship, Dionisi’s team found three precious points for the standings. After 30′ of balance, the episode that directs the match: Maehle sent off after ‘On field review’. Sassuolo takes over and in the second half finds the winning goal with Laurienté. Atalanta stops at 38, neroverdi at 23

REPORT CARDS – RANKING