“We need to score points because it’s the most important thing.” John said so Carnivals interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sport shortly before the kick-off of Sassuolo-Lazio staged at Mapei Stadium. The managing director of the neroverde club dealt with various topics: from the performances offered so far by Alessio’s team Dionysis back from three consecutive defeats against Empoli , Sampdoria e Fiorentina to the future of David Frattesi . Related to Sassuolo from a contract until 30 June 2026, the talented midfielder born in 1999 has long been a market target for the Roma .

“We’re coming from bad matches and we have to start over knowing that we have a difficult match against a strong team. We have to try to do our best – continued the manager originally from Rome -. Frattesi? January is a long month. Besides Frattesi there are other players with requests. Our desire is to keep the team until the end of the season as we always have. We also evaluate the player – we will try to find the best solutions, which is not so easy now. However, the goal is to retain the most important players until the end of the season. Inbound market? We are convinced that we have a good team with important players. We’re thinking more about exits than income, but above all it’s important to score points now.” Carnevali concluded.