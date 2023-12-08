Satoranský and Veselý helped Barcelona back to a winning streak in the Euroleague

The basketball players of Barcelona, ​​with the contribution of Tomáš Satoranský and Jan Veselý, returned to a winning streak in the European League after Wednesday’s defeat in Bologna. The second team in the table today beat Fenerbahce Istanbul 89:81 in their hall after a turnaround in the second half, and the Czech representatives contributed twelve points each. Pivot Veselý added six rebounds, point guard Satoranský also had six assists and got four rebounds under the basket.

