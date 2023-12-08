Ethan Crumbley, the boy who shot up a Michigan school in 2021, killing four of his classmates, was sentenced to life in prison

On Friday, Ethan Crumbley, the boy who killed four of his classmates by shooting at a school in Michigan in the United States in 2021, was convicted to life imprisonment without the possibility of applying for parole.

In 2021, Crumbley was 15 years old and attending high school in Oxford, a town northwest of Detroit. On November 30, he shot at students and teachers at the institute using a semi-automatic firearm that his parents had given him. Four students died and seven others were injured. Before the shooting Crumbley had attended a class lesson and afterward, stopped by a member of school staff, he surrendered. He then pleaded guilty to the 24 charges brought against him by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Before hearing the sentence, Crumbley addressed the judges: he said he would try to become a better person and asked the court to establish a sentence that could be considered adequate by the victims’ families. “I’m sorry for what I did,” he added.

Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James, are in prison and are accused of manslaughter for having involuntarily contributed to the massacre, giving their son the gun with which it was committed and ignoring the worrying behaviors that the boy had shown and that the teachers had reported. They have pleaded not guilty.

