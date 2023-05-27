Saturday’s gossip: Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Mendy, Szoboszlai, Cancelo, Kimmich

Real Madrid are set to announce the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next week. (Marca – in Spanish) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to join Arsenal this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in the 24-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are yet to meet Chelsea’s £55m valuation of England midfielder Mason Mount despite leading the race for the 24-year-old. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea are looking to sell one of their two first-team goalkeepers, with Senegal international Edouard Mendy, 31, the likeliest to leave this summer. (90 minutes) external-link

Newcastle have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, twice in the past fortnight. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City have set a 40m euro (£35m) asking price for Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munichwith Barcelona interested in the 28-year-old. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

City are prepared to use Cancelo in a swap deal for Bayern and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 28. (90 minutes) external-link

Marco Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid when his deal expires at the end of the season after contract negotiations between the club and the Spain midfielder, 27, broke down. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Asensio is in advanced talks to join Paris St-Germain as a free agent. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are leading the race for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (GiveMesport) external-link

SC Freiburg and Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken is on the verge of signing for Brentfordwith the Premier League club set to activate the 29-year-old’s €13m (£10.4m) release clause. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Leeds United are unlikely to sign United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, permanently this summer once his loan deal from Juventus expires. (Transfer market – in Italian) external-link

West Ham want Arsenal’s Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares, 23, who is currently on loan at Marseille. (Record – in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal’s 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson is set to agree new long-term contract with the club. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for 30-year-old Wales defender Ben Davies this summer. (Football Insider) external-link