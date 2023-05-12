Home » Saturday’s transfer gossip: Rice, Martinez, Bellingham, Silva, Ibanez, Dahoud, Guendouzi
Saturday's transfer gossip: Rice, Martinez, Bellingham, Silva, Ibanez, Dahoud, Guendouzi

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Rice, Martinez, Bellingham, Silva, Ibanez, Dahoud, Guendouzi

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in West Ham’s 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, but Arsenal remain favourites to sign him. (Guardian)external-link

Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, could replace Rice at West Ham.(Mirror)external-link

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, with Tottenham also in the market for a new keeper. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea will allow 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva to rejoin Fluminense this summer. (Telegraph – subscription)external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae. Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 26-year-old. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.(90 minutes)external-link

Tottenham are expected to complete the permanent signing of Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski, 23, from Juventus this summer. (PA via Independent)external-link

Tottenham are ready to make Roma’s Brazil defender Roger Ibanez, 24, their first summer signing. (The Republic via Four Four Two)external-link

Brighton are close to agreeing a deal to sign Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, when his Borussia Dortmund contract expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig’s 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan, who signed a new contract in December. (Guardian)external-link

Tottenham and Manchester United must pay £40m if they want to sign Spain keeper David Raya, 27, from Brentford this summer. (Evening Standard)external-link

See also  Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently and I believe he is ready to return – yqqlm

Newcastle could bid £30m for Bayer Leverkusen’s 23-year-old French forward Amine Adli, although they expect competition from Bayern Munich and AC Milan. (Guardian)external-link

Nottingham Forest’s England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, has been offered to Besiktas when his contract expires in the summer. (Nottingham Post)external-link

