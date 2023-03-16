Home Sports Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying and start time
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying and start time

Race winner Max Verstappen was joined by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin (right) on the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Follow live text and radio commentary of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah from 17-19 March.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen started the new season as he ended the last, with a dominant victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull one-two, ahead of an inspired drive by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in third.

BBC Sport has live coverage of the full grand prix weekend with live digital coverage on the website and app – including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

All times are GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.

If you’re viewing this on the BBC News app, see the times by reading the full coverage page.

Date Session Time Radio coverage Online text commentary
Friday, 17 March First practice 13:30-14:30 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 13:00
Second practice 17:00-18:00 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 16:30
Saturday, 18 March Third practice 13:30-14:30 BBC Sport website and mobile app (online only) From 13:00
Qualifying 17:00-18:00 BBC Sport website and mobile app (online only) From 16:30
Sunday, 19 March Race 17:00 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 15:30
Listen to the latest Chequered Flag podcast: download here
See also  Qatar 2022: Mané and Nico Gonzalez miss the World Cup. Dybala in doubt

