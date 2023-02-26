CCTV News: At 23:30 on February 25th, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the Saudi Super League, Riyadh defeated Damac 3-0, and Ronaldo scored a hat-trick at halftime.

In the 18th minute, Riyadh won a penalty kick, and Ronaldo made it overnight.

In the 23rd minute, Ronaldo received a pass from his teammate and led the ball forward with his right foot. Then he took a low shot from the top of the arc with his left foot and scored. The opponent’s goalkeeper did not respond. Riyadh led Damac 2-0 in victory.

In the 44th minute, Riyadh counterattacked victoriously. Gharib dribbled the ball from the left and then sent a pass. Yahya got the ball and crossed the middle.