The new work “This Bed We Made (temporary translation, original name: This Bed We Made)” developed by the independent game team Lowbirth Games will take players back to the 1950s and uncover the truth of an incident. The game is expected to launch within 2023.

This Bed We Made is a third-person mystery game that puts players in the role of Sophie, a hotel room attendant in the 1950s, whose nosy obsessions often reveal strange objects from guests’ travels , to explore their sinister mysteries.

It happened on February 17, 1958, it was Sophie’s turn, and everything was going on as usual, until she opened the door to room 505 and a red light came on…. Players will explore every corner of the hotel and the room, looking for clues. The official said: “Every action the player takes and every door he opens will have an impact on the story, including how you tidy up the room.”