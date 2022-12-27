The president of Fitarco, Mario Scarzella, takes stock of the 2022 season and looks to the future: from qualifying for the Paris Games, to the possible entry of the compound to Los Angeles 2028, passing through projects aimed at young people for the growth of the base

The year ends with the national archery teams engaged in pre-Christmas and post-Christmas gatherings to better prepare for a 2023 that will be challenging to say the least. Before thinking about the year to come, however, it is time for the President of Fitarco, Mario Scarzella, to draw up a balance sheet. To do this, the top Italian manager relies on numbers: “Our 2022 was exciting: in the 17 international events held, the Azzurri archers have always brought us to the podium with the exception of a single match. Overall we are talking about 112 medals won in all disciplines and divisions, both with seniors and juniors. In various events we have positioned ourselves in first place in the medal table and in many others on the podium. Numbers that underline the quality of our archers and the ability of the Azzurri coaches, staff members and personal technicians to make the protagonists perform at their best on the field. Italy has shown that it is in good health and now the commitment is to do even better in 2023″.

Paris 2024 — After Tokyo, where Italy won two individual medals for the first time with Mauro Nespoli and Lucilla Boari and achieved three podiums in the Paralympic, hitting the tenth consecutive edition with at least one medal won, our thoughts immediately turn to Paris 2024 and the first qualifications that will be up for grabs in 2023. "After the international summer season, the Olympic national team wasted no time and has already held rallies after rallies to arrive prepared for a fundamental year like next. We are preparing and we know that by now it has become more difficult to qualify than to win an Olympic medal. The two groups, Olympic and Paralympic, often train together and it is a source of great pride for us. We trust in their qualities and their commitment: we know they will give everything to bring us to Paris".

Compoud a Los Angeles 2028 — As vice president of World Archery and president of the European Federation, Scarzella is following the process to bring the compound bow to the Los Angeles 2028 Games from a privileged position and the chances of hitting this target are high. “We have already sent the credentials to the IOC. Of course, we would have to give up a small number of Olympians to be able to compete. Right now we have a 90% chance of being present at the Olympics with the compound. It is no coincidence that we have launched a project aimed at young people in this division, precisely to be prepared for such an eventuality”.

Youth project — The Federation's objectives are not only aimed at high competition: to maintain the current level, it is in fact necessary to invest in promotional and youth activities: "We will continue the work already started in schools, paying great attention to the use of funds from Sport and Salute and, with a new project that we will carry out next year, we will bring students and parents into our societies, combining the archery activity in the field with training activities with sports psychologists, nutritionists and athletic trainers", explains Scarzella. Who then adds: "These activities are aimed at newbies to broaden the base, but in the meantime we are working on quality: the coaches of the youth national team went on a tour meeting the best talents selected by the regional committees, sharing their work with the regional coaches and personal ones: the goal is to continue the matches to help the athletes who can aspire to the blue shirt grow". Italian archery, backed by a solid tradition, is focusing on young people to ensure a future up to the present.

