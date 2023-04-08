While Viola takes a breather, Spezia snatches a very precious point in terms of salvation.

– A close peer, but also a fair equal. The Franchi match between Fiorentina and Spezia gives us back the image of a Viola who tries with insistence and stubbornness, but stops his race against the black and whites corroborated by the cure Simple, never tame and not at all willing to leave the field with his mouth dry;

– Spezia is a team that is regaining confidence and courage. Against a formation that has just won 9 in a row and characterized by obsessive rhythms, the Ligurians accept the opponent’s match plan and try to attract pressure to then play quickly on transitions thanks to Nzola. More risks taken, with many turnovers coming out, but also more dangers, where Igor often finds himself alone facing the Angolan and is not always able to measure up to him. As in the occasion of the equalizer, where the wrong readings of the defender and Terracciano favor the paw of the center forward from La Spezia;

– Fiorentina had seen their forward pressure rewarded with Wiśniewski’s own goal, propitiated by Biraghi’s high and aggressive recovery. Infringing trademark, but situation in many cases not effectively exploited once possession is recovered. Leitmotiv also of this race, where the lilies (especially in the first half) were a little slow and not very precise in the last third of the pitch;

– However, luck did not smile on the Viola: the crossbar by Cabral in a bicycle kick (albeit with the referee’s whistle for a foul by him), the post by Brekalo, the save-crossbar-deflection by the former Dragowski on Biraghi’s free-kick, the many flashes almost off target in the area . Fiorentina creates a lot, doesn’t materialize and, while conceding very little in terms of the number of occasions, what they concede is enormous, thus taking on an aftertaste of the beginning of the season in a match. But despite the draw, the feeling of a team still brilliant mentally remainswhich didn’t knot itself in the final but sought victory with strength and conviction;

– More than malice, Perhaps most of all, Fiorentina lacked a substantial contribution from the starting offensive wingers: the performances of Ikoné and Sottil (who returned to the title after months) were smoky, not surprisingly the first ones replaced by Italiano. And it is no coincidence that it is with the entry of Gonzalez and Brekalo that the Viola pitch their tents in the opposing half and increase their danger up front, with Spezia gradually barricading themselves in their own area defending themselves tooth and nail . A game of great quantity and great sacrifice for Semplici’s men (how much Amian and Zurkowski grinded) with a note of bitterness in the final, because Shomurodov’s goal ball wasted in the final, left in the open field by the second purple defensive flaw of the match , could have been worth the big blow to the Franchi.

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Spezia (1-1)

