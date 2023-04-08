Home News reveal the route of the Jeep Willys
The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata reported on its social networks what will be the route that the popular parade will take Jeeps Willys Parranderos prior to the Vallenato Festival 2023.

For this year, the Foundation announced that the tour will be as follows:

Glorieta Pilonera Mayor carrera 19, until calle 12, turn left until carrera 4ta, then turn right on calle 21 to the roundabout Hernando de Santanaturn left on 7th street to La Esmeralda service station and taking 9th street, turn left on 17th street to Radio Guatapurí.

Then turn left towards the Los Músicos roundabout, taking the second exit towards the Fundación Avenue to El Obeliscothen turn left onto 44th Street.

Then you will turn left on Carrera 23 to Calle 16, Avenida La Popa. then to the right, Roundabout Maria Mulata until the Government of Cesar and then on 16th street with carrera 9na corner turn left, back to the park of La Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’”.

The parade will take place next Saturday. April 22 at 3:00 p.m.. It is worth mentioning that in the 56th version of the Festival, tribute will be paid to Luis Enríque ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

