Juve deservedly wins an angular game.

– Juve comes out with the Nerazzurri scalp from the San Siro bedlam, a wanted and deserved scalp at the end of one of the best Juventus performances of the season. Inter missed one of the first big matches of the season, usually the natural habitat of Inzaghi’s team. Tonight the legs were spinning in circles. A lot of intensity, a lot of heart, a lot of smoke, but tonight there is little or nothing left on the embers;

– Net of the inevitable controversy for Kostic’s goal, a beautiful razor from the edge, on which Onana produced the infamous laser save, it’s hard to argue that Juventus didn’t deserve the three points tonight. Inter started with the right attitude, but the goal sent them into excessive panic. The ball lap becomes frenetic and the nervousness is not contained, until it overflows in the final. Juve lowers the center of gravity, waits in order and stings like a mosquito on the restart. In defense to the bitter end today, Allegri’s team exalted itself as it hasn’t happened for some time. It was a game from Allegri I, more of struggle than government, with a new name of excellence that has made its way. Federico Gatti has shown that it is up to these stages. Big party;

– In the continuous game of defense and counterattacks, Juve failed to knock out on several occasions, managing very badly various situations of numerical superiority on the counterattack. Various responsibilities in this regard rest on the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic, author of another insufficient performanceaccompanied by an important number of technical errors. Today was the Serbian’s 49th match in black and white; honestly, by heart, under matches far outnumber enough matches. Whose fault is it? Hard to tell. A goal machine has arrived in Turin and now there is a normal striker with a good physique, a great spirit of sacrifice and many technical limitations. Hiding this fact doesn’t do anyone any good;

– Inter didn’t play a good match today. The choice to bring Brozovic back to the center of the field didn’t pay off. Behind the defense trident over 30 danced continuously. All the Nerazzurri’s singles today played under rhythm, on both full-range wingers, drugged like never before. Lautaro is also bad, striker who throws away the whole season if he misses the first ball, Tommaso Paradiso would say. You can’t be decisive one month yes and one month no, it’s equivalent to never being decisive. The man of the match for the Nerazzurri was Stretcher, although replaced in the 62nd minute, perhaps because he was booked. Inzaghi’s usual fixtures, who however find himself dealing with a squad that enjoys far too much consideration in the common opinion. Just look at tonight’s changes;

– Juventus are confirmed as the second best team in this championship, with a quite important gap over the third if we exclude the first two months of chaos. It would be nice to receive clarity on the penalty soon. Since Allegri unreservedly launched the best of youth, the season has come to life. Even tonight it is no coincidence that an extraordinary match by Beans, a boy one step away from leaving on loan in the summer. Excellent defensive readings and quality in possession. Clean and complete midfielder like few others. Opportunities arise in problems and Juve have been able to find them. In the meantime, Inter lose an important match in a period of rather evident clouding, net of the wonderful Champions League qualification. The quotations of this squad are at peak and whatever happens in the next crucial months, the summer revolution cannot be postponed. The average age tonight was sailing over thirty years. We need new ideas and strengths for the future.

