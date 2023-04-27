Scattered considerations after Inter-Juventus (1-0)

Inter beat a team that doesn’t exist.

– A careful minimum wage performance is enough for Inter to defeat a bleak Juventus, deprived of every single technical and human characteristic that would be needed on a playing field. The final score says 1-0, but the difference between the two teams was much wider. Juventus would not have scored even if the match had lasted until 2025, the year Allegri’s 7 million per year contract expired;

– It was Bremer’s hand, Paolo Sorrentino would say. It was precisely the unfortunate and inconsiderate hand of Bremer (bad tonight too) in the last second of the first leg that cut the black and white season in two. Until then, Allegri somehow seemed to have managed to put the pieces together and to rebuild a group certainly never brilliant but solid, well centered and tough as steel. That mistake by Bremer, like a spell, suddenly broke Juventus, which returned to being the ugly and soulless team of this autumn. Tonight there was not even the pride to try to the end. The data it speaks of three goals in the next six matches between the championship and the cups, all on corner kicks, says it all. A team that doesn’t score, that doesn’t create football is a team that doesn’t exist;

– At the end of the match Allegri spoke of a good performance by the team and one wonders if he wants to provoke or if he has lost his lucidity for good. Allegri cannot fail to be nailed to his enormous responsibilities. The line-up deployed in the first half, pointless, had the air of desperation since the tunnel; the almost touristic approach to the match was unacceptable. Even on the management of individuals it is legitimate to ask doubts. Does it make sense to put Bonucci aside for months to start him on such a decisive evening? Do these ten-minute walkthroughs of Pogba’s stunt double make sense? Does it make sense to further blame Fagioli after the Reggio Emilia mistake, effectively removing him from the rotations? In the gray, irrefutable news to record. Mattia Perin should be Juventus’ starting goalkeeper;

– While Allegri is shipwrecked in his apologies, Simone Inzaghi, king of the cup, rejoices. Mister Coppa Italia does not deny himself and weaves his usual web. After the tremors of the first leg, Inter played a game of self-confidence and personality, marred only by the decidedly too narrow final result. When the match counts, Inter are unlikely to make mistakes. Finally, the good European news seems to have given a boost even in Italy, after weeks of roller coasters, seasoned with some objectively unlucky matches. The team has its technical limits, it’s a bit old and doesn’t play great football. But Inzaghi was able to build a reliable car and it wasn’t trivial after all. The injury of Skriniar’s shadow, real or fake, could be the keystone of this season finale, with the Darmian-Dumfries duo growing rapidly on the right. Çalhanoğlu in directing seems to give the team a different pace than Brozovic;

– It’s a real shame not to see the right merits recognized to a trained coach like Simone Inzaghi, often crucified for no reason by a press with which he finds it hard to get along, also the fault of a shy character who doesn’t help him in front of the microphones. With three cups on the bulletin board, an Italian Cup final and a Champions League semi-final to play, a Scudetto lost in an incredible photo finish, the judgment on Inzaghi’s work in the Nerazzurri deserves praise more or less equal to that which Pioli receives (deservedly) from the other bank from Milan. The narration, on the other hand, appears very different and sorry. Or rather, spieze, as he would say.

