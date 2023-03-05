Inter takes home the three points by finding a goal in half time against an orderly but almost never proactive Lecce.

– Despite the away statistics from the fight for salvation, Inter again this afternoon did not disappoint the seventy-thousanders at San Siro, winning an initially edgy match and with low rhythms against an orderly Lecce, but a little too relaxed. Baroni’s men rarely worry their opponents and almost allow Inter, once they have found the advantage, to manage without too much difficulty;

– All in all, Lecce is well placed on the field and organized under pressure, but honestly poor in ideas and technical ideas with the ball at their feet. Hjulmand and Gonzalez stand out for their commitment and self-sacrifice, managing to slow down the Nerazzurri maneuver several times, while among the strikers only Ceesay has some noteworthy flicker, committing the Nerazzurri rearguard on a couple of occasions;

– Among Inzaghi’s men, Calhanoglu’s performance was not brilliant, well shielded by Baroni’s boys. Unable to find Turkish, lInter’s management of possession is slow and predictable for most of the match, and one of the most repeated combinations is the ball overtaking the midfield in the direction of the attackers, especially Dzeko. Just the Bosnian offers a chiaroscuro performance, managing to be found by his companions in the hallway, but also with technical inaccuracies and in obvious physical difficulty;

– The nerazzurri are much more dangerous when the midfielders, today on the shields, exchange with the forwards as before and verticalize by making the wingers run. Of these two more convincing Gosens of Dumfrieseven if the Dutchman assisted for Lautaro Martinez’s goal, good at finding the winning shot;

– Lecce left the idea of ​​having taken the field without too many pretensions and probably without the necessary conviction to worry Inter at home. but this in no way detracts from the excellent Giallorossi championship. On the other hand, Inzaghi’s men were called upon to give yet another response to a fluctuating season, as if the players need to put themselves in difficulty to find the right motivations. The three points have arrived, but there will be a lot to fight for a place in the Champions League.

