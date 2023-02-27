A spell by Luis Alberto is worth three points for Lazio.

– A real treat for the most refined football palates that Luis Alberto gives to the Olimpico and which gives three precious points to Sarri and his. This, however, above all thanks to Samp that until then, defended itself with pride and precision. The Blucerchiati are designed in the image and likeness of their coach, Dejan Stankovic, the Biancoceleste midfielder for six years and who delighted on the pitch with technique and grit. Notation goes to the fans of the Doria who, especially in this complex moment, did not deserve to see the viperetta in the stands of the stadium: unworthy;

– Very difficult match given the hunger for points of the blucerchiati and the historic mental self-sabotage of Lazio, the well-known seed mentioned by Sarri. Pedro and Luis Alberto dictate the times which, however, have slowed down. The ball travels slowly and often badly. So much so that the Andalusian magician, at the end of the time, visibly complains to all his companions for this very reason. Samp is limited to trying to restart and sting on the counterattack. Felipe Anderson tries the break, just what is needed against a short and compact team, Pedro from a very angled position takes the post and Immobile shoots it out. Halftime;

– Loss of concentration. A film already often seen on these meadows. Samp built at least three clear chances which, however, did not materialize. Stankovic’s big worry, the lack of finishing that could shake his team. Lazio, however, regained the ball of the game thanks to the entry of Zaccagni who often tries to jump the man and unhinge the Dorian gates. Goals and corner kicks but everything seems blocked. So, the Spanish Panoramix decides to pull his potion out of his right and realizes the deserved Lazio advantage. Final suffering and nightmares in the minds of most which, however, vanish at the triple whistle;

– Lazio, despite some boos at the interval, play quite well. Slow at times, but always looking to bypass the wall set up by Dejan. The departments have the right distances but the ball always turns with too much time even for – hear hear – a poor test by Savic. In fact, quality suffers and there is a lack of opportunities to create numerical superiority. Sarri takes home another clean sheet and three golden points before the very complicated trip to Maradona;

– Sampdoria played well in the second half but didn’t score. Damn missing sills and football is cruel from this point of view: you don’t score you don’t win. Beyond that, Stankovic’s team always concedes goals only after the 80th minute. It will be because it gives so much before, it will be because as soon as it drops in intensity it opens up. It is not known. But he doesn’t deserve it, just as his fans don’t deserve this ranking and this sad corporate situation.

The article Scattered considerations post Lazio-Sampdoria (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

