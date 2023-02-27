Godmother Ana Ćurčić brutally retaliated against Zvezdan Slavnić’s father, Zoran Moka Slavnić.

Milena got in touch with Ana’s ex-boyfriend Aca Buliće, who publicly supported Ćurčić and said he was ready to enter the reality show to help her. On the other hand, Zvezdan has great support from his father, the famous basketball player Zoran Moka Slavnić, who recently said that he will sue Milena for all the lies she told about him and his son.

“Milena Kačavenda will be punished and sued for telling lies about my son Zvezdan, and as far as I’m concerned, she will be sued especially if she said that I live in the home, I wouldn’t be angry even if I lived in the home. Since it is a lie, in order to discredit not only Zvezdan but also his father, from whom he can only learn the best in life. Who is she? Neither her neighbor nor anyone knows that, that’s all,” said Moka recently, and Milena, who has already clashed with Moka on several occasions, spoke out on this occasion.

“Dripča matori, that disgusting one, who declared that Milena is this and that, you showed yourself who you are the moment you said about your ex-wife that you live for the day that Slavica takes food out of the container. Well, Slavica won’t take food out of the container next to me and Ana,” said Milena in the show “Fairy Tales from the Underground” on Red television.

On one occasion, Milena joined Aca Bulić live and revealed that he had bought Anna a 20,000-euro “Rolex” that is currently with her.

