New slimming cure for Stellantis in 2023

New slimming treatment decided by Stellantis for 2023. The framework agreement reached between companies and unions provides for the exit of another 2,000 workers (4.4% of total employment in Italy which is 47,000 units) from the establishments of Cassino, Mirafiori, Pratola Serra (Avellino), Termoli (Campobasso) and Cento (Ferrara). An agreement that split the unions: in fact, they were the ones to sign Cisl, Uil and the other abbreviations of the car but not the CGIL.

A satisfactory agreement for the unions

Fim, Uilm, Fismic, UglM AqcfR, speak of a satisfactory understanding with Stellantis since it also excludes the possibility of forced dismissals. “It is a matter” it is said “of exits encouraged with the exclusive criterion of non-opposition, which therefore excludes the possibility of redundancies”. “This agreement” explain the unions “in order to become operational, will require specific procedures in the individual production realities, it will concern a maximum of about 2 thousand people. In any case, the measures are aimed only at certain tasks, mostly among those indirect to production”.

The incentives differ according to the condition of the workers. To those who retire within four years an incentive will be recognized such as to guarantee 90% of the salary for the first two years (added to Naspi) and for the further two years 70% of the salary plus voluntary contributions.

To those who do not hook the pension, instead, a variable incentive will be recognized according to age: 24 months’ pay (minimum 55,000 euros) plus 30,000 euros for anyone aged 50 or over; 18 months plus 30,000 euros for those aged between 45 and 49; 12 months plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 40 and 44; 6 months plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 35 and 39.

For employees there is active placement

For clerical staff it will also be possible to make use of a active placement service without reductions in the incentive (however, any transfers of personnel are excluded from the incentive agreement to CNHI, Iveco, Ferrari), and therefore improving the previous agreement which instead provided for a curtailment. In those establishments where other exit arrangements are already in place and where there are still exit quotas available (Verrone, Melfi, Parts & Services Operation, Pomigliano Plastics and Gianbattista Vico of FCA Italy SpA and Modena of Maserati SpA) the new incentives will come into force after Friday 3 March.

“The company management” concluded the unions that signed the agreement “later acknowledged our request for use the investment in the circular economy at Mirafiori to set up as many workstations as possible for i workers with reduced working capacity. The company has also responded positively to requests to consider opening one expansion contract in the establishment of Atessa, also providing for the stabilization of some temporary workers”. For thea Sevel on the other hand, the use of an expansion contract is being evaluated with the opportunity of accompanying those who can go there within the next 5 years to retirement.

Fiom’s no to the agreement

He did not sign the agreement there Fiom which speaks of almost 7 thousand jobs lost since 2021 and calls for “a plan that provides for the regeneration of employment”. “We are facing the umpteenth start of a process of incentivized exits,” he said Simone Marinelli, national automotive coordinator for Fiom-Cgil. “Compared to the previous agreements, the company has proposed to maintain the previous benefits for those who retire in the next 48 months, for the others bands are envisaged according to their seniority, excluding the under 35s from the agreements. The establishments of Cassino, Mirafiori, Enti Centrali, Pratola Serra, Termoli and Cento for a total of about 1,800 male and female workers, of which about 900 only in the central institutions. We are almost 7 thousand jobs lost since 2021 ″.

“Stellantis continues on the road of reduction of employment with no future prospects” Marinelli said again, underlining that “it is necessary that the discussion table started by Minister Urso on 14 December last will become permanent. Stellantis must give answers and guaranteeson the future of its factories, staff bodies and related industries where the first serious industrial crises are about to unfold”.

For Stellantis a 2022 in chiaroscuro

The group led by Carlos Tavares ended 2022 with 461,178 cars registered in Italy, down 15.9% on the previous year. By contrast theLast year all the Italian plants grew compared to 2021, except for Sevel (commercial vehicles). Second Ferdinando Uliano, Fim Cisl national secretary in 2022, between cars and commercial vans, 685,753 units were produced, against 673,574 in 2021, bringing the production at a growth of 17.4%while that of commercial vehicles marks a heavy reduction of 22.3% (from 265 thousand in 2021 to 206 thousand in 2022).

“If instead we compare the production data to the pre-Covid period and therefore to 2019, the situation is still negative” said Uliano “with an overall loss in Stellantis volumes of 16.3% with cars at -8.7% and commercial vehicles at -29.7%”. However, the cause is largely attributable, for Uliano, to the stop in the productions for the lack of semiconductors and other components which began in 2021 and which will probably affect this year as well.

The push of the new models is good

According to the Fim, compared to 2021, the positive data in production was largely determined by productive launch of new models: «The entry into production of the Maserati Grecale e of Alfa Romeo Tonale is giving a boost to the productions of Cassino and Pomigliano D’Arco. The production center of Turin of Stellantis maintained good production levels, in particular thanks to the volumes of 500 bevand that of Modena thanks to Maserati MC20.

“The negative streak has been interrupted, a certainly positive figure” concluded Uliano “but if we examine the 2017-2022 time span, there is still a lot to work on to recover about a third of the lost productionwhich affected cars and commercial vehicles to the same extent”.