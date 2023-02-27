Like what has been happening in Milan for months, in front of the barracks in via Cagni, a camp has also been set up in Rome near one of the immigration offices of the capital. The new illegal settlement, generated by migrants waiting to be able to enter to apply for regularization, is located in via Salviati, right next to the fence wall of the immigration office and the aliens office of the Rome police headquarters. The complaint was made by the local police workers’ union, the Sulplthrough his secretary Marco Milani, who in a note denounces the embarrassment of some of his own colleagues.

“ At first a few beds, of those who probably intended to secure a place among the first in line when the offices opened but as the days went by, real tents appeared and increased, a spontaneous settlement which has incorporated the sidewalk, bus stop and shelters, reducing visibility and safety for those who find themselves transiting on a road where cars pass quite fast “, reads the note. A problem that currently has no solutions, as demonstrated by the case of via Cagni in Milan. And this is demonstrated by the fact that local police cars are constantly found a few steps from there:” The paradox is that a few meters away patrol cars of the Local Police of Rome are stationed, for years now engaged in guarding the entrance to the neighboring nomad camp never authorized but “tolerated”, in via Salviati and often, own personnel of that special group (Emergency Public Security), which should be responsible for the control and clearing of illegal settlements, according to the organization chart of the body “.