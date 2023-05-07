Scattered considerations after Milan-Lazio (2-0) — Sportellate.it

The Rossoneri relaunch their Champions League ambitions against a tired and unrecognizable Lazio.

– After the many criticisms suffered regarding the type of turnover, Stefano Pioli has decided to put logic aside in front of pride and this time he has opted to let the starters play, to then make changes once the game is on the right track. A choice repaid by the result, with the two goals ahead after half an hour and a match played smoothly and without ever taking risks, but il karma it’s an ugly beast and strikes in the most unexpected times and ways: Leao’s injuryyet another on a muscular level for the Rossoneri, arrives at the very worst moment, a few days after the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, keeping the fans of both Milanese teams in suspense;

– We often talk about the Rossoneri squad and some roles without valid alternatives and, in this sense, the most representative footballer is undoubtedly Theo Hernandez. By now it can be said that there is a Milan with the Frenchman and Milan without the Frenchman: a player who has grown a lot, from the beginning of his experience in the Rossoneri, who now doesn’t limit himself to bewitching the public with his scattered pearls, like the stupendous coast to coast with today’s goal, but remains on the piece for the duration of the match, where he now applies more than discreetly even in the defensive phase, once his Achilles heel. The “Heat Maps” at the end of the game speak more and more clearly: the left flank is his property and woe to anyone who enters it;

– Speaking of Lazio, today’s problems are mainly highlighted in two connected facts: the first is the emergency in midfield, a key department for each team and in particular for those of Sarri, forced to ask for overtime from the only two starters available after Vecino’s injury: Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic, with Marcos Antonio completing the department. The second problem was the latter’s own mistake, which after a quarter of an hour gave Bennacer, smart to press him very high, the ball from which the goal was born which immediately turned the game in favor of Milan;

– In terms of individuals, in addition to the aforementioned Theo Hernandez, it is difficult to find insufficient players among the Rossoneri ranks, if not the usual Messias who makes three mistakes for every good one he does. Very good Saelemaekers, precious joker, Tonali and Kjaer, as well as Thiaw, who always plays his best games when he takes over, showing great personality and attention. The situation between the biancocelesti is the opposite, where practically nobody can be saved: Immobile received practically no balls due to a dull and struggling midfield and also from the flanks, where Zaccagni and Lazzari, who came on as substitute, usually make the difference, there was no danger for Maignan, who enjoyed the day Milanese sun;

– Milan replies “PRESENT” to the last useful call and does so without the help of one of their most important men: a good sign for Pioli, who proves he has the reins of the group firmly on a mental level and sees an increase substantially the chances of reaching qualification for the Champions League again. The defeat does not compromise Lazio’s standings too much, which however is not having a good period at all, also due to a few too many injuries and Immobile’s poor scoring streak. and now he sees the group behind him dangerously reuniting.