A working-class Inter continue their journey to enjoy themselves in Paradise.

– At the Estádio do Dragão, Inter are called upon to follow up on the victory at the San Siro against the Portuguese, thus ensuring both the passage of the round and an invaluable breath of fresh air on a financial level. The result is a game with a clear and predictable score with the Portuguese holding the ball in their hands and Inzaghi’s men holed up behind and ready to go again. In the end, perseverance pays off but Inter put on a performance that takes us back to Zaccheroni’s times rather than Inzaghi’s (see Liverpool and Barcelona);

– Objective centered at the Nerazzurri. Darmian e Unripe on shields. Onana takes it all. Mkhitaryan it is touching for self-sacrifice while Calhanoglu try to put order by making up for the lack of help from Barella, confusing and smoky. Dumfries he grows a lot in the distance, saving a goal already scored on the line in added time. Dzeko puts everything he has. Not received, in the most important evening, Lautaro.;

– Inzaghi knows he plays a lot, if not all, and instead of doing it consistently with the good European game he has imparted to Inter over the past two years, he presents a team that reflects his nervous tension. Touching for attention and defensive abnegation but sterile in attack and frantic in managing the ball. The impression is that the Porto was not in any case up to the Nerazzurri and the goal could be achieved with a qualitatively superior performance;

– Porto does everything except what they need to. Never change the score. Lots of running. Lots of possession. Many side changes on the wings with consequent crosses, very often, low shot inside the area. Basically, he becomes concretely dangerous only in the last 15 minutes and more through the self-suggestion of Inter who stops defending with order rather than on his own merits. Conceição is certainly a good coach but with this squad, more than that, perhaps it was difficult to do;

– Inter returning to Milan with the ticket to continue the European journey and twenty million incoming. Last but not least, it shows that with the right concentration it is possible not to concede goals even away from home. Too bad about the injuries for Bastoni and Darmian. Stretcher to be mentally recalibrated. The rose doesn’t look as long as it appears on paper, but tonight is all about joy and contentment. Starting tomorrow we will start thinking about Juventus.

