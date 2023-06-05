Scattered considerations on Milan-Verona (3-1)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic passes the Rossoneri baton to Rafa Leao, who seals the renewal with a brace.

– Today’s evening will be remembered as the one in which God cried. The atmosphere of San Siro in the last farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, complete with the “GODBYE ZLATAN” banner and final catwalk, even managed to move the heart of the steely Swede, who in recent years has done everything to build a character that would make him similar to a deity, in which he probably doesn’t see himself completely either. Regardless of personal likes or dislikes, for him or for his team, the truth is that Italian football has lost one of its greatest protagonists of the last twenty years, capable of rebuilding himself an indefinite number of times, until the last great feat, which saw him lead a Milan to the Scudetto that until two years earlier was still swimming in the sea of ​​crisis;

– Returning to the football played, the attitude of Verona in the first half is not well understood. The technical limits of the team are evident, otherwise they wouldn’t have found themselves fighting for salvation on the last day, with an average points that a few years ago wouldn’t have been even remotely enough to dream of the feat, but one would have expected at least more proactiveness from part of the troop led by the couple Zaffaroni-Bocchetti. If the hope was to bring home a draw with pressing and aggression, hoping for a demotivated Milan and some good news from Rome, 45 minutes were enough to mess up the plans and force the gialloblù to come up with something different;

– On a potentially quiet eveningfor the Rossoneri, it’s the defensive oversights that spice up the match. On the occasion of one of these, Veloso was quick to put Ngonge alone in front of Maignan, but the Frenchman is not about to end the championship without a feat and the timing with which he exits the area to block the opponent’s way, with great security, it would be included in a video to teach the correct interpretation of the role of goalkeeper in modern football. A miracle that cannot be repeated a quarter of an hour later, when Calabria allows the newcomer Lazovic to cross from the back on the development of a throw-in and on the other side Faraoni anticipates Theo Hernandez, not exactly impeccable in following him, to go bagging from a very short distance;

– A footballer who has a great desire to celebrate the renewal of his contract takes care of putting things back in order, with which he has put his will to take charge of Milan on paper, to become the star player of the future, as well as champion of the present. The reference is clearly to Rafa Leao, who after an hour in chiaroscuro decides to turn on the switch and score a brace in a far from trivial way: first with a goal born from a personal action ended with a low shot from the billiards, then with a combination with Saelemaekers followed by a double dribble on Dawidowicz and Montipò, after which he deposited the ball in the unguarded goal. Two goals that close his team’s season in the best way, but also sound like the trailer for the next one, at least for him;

– The incredible evening at San Siro ends in a surreal way, with Milan fans singing for the victory obtained on the pitch and those of Verona in religious silence, with their eyes on their mobile phones waiting for confirmation of the result of their rivals from Spezia, lost by the Giallorossi in Rome for a penalty converted by Dybala. The liberating scream that comes from the visiting curve when they know with certainty that their team will reach the play-off-salvation is covered by the choruses of the home fans who are waiting impatiently to greet one of the most representative players for the second time of the club’s recent history, for which a footbridge has already been laid in the center of the pitch in the meantime. What happens next can only be represented with one word: EMOTION.

