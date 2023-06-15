Scattered considerations on “This world won’t make me bad” by Zerocalcare — Sportellate.it

“This world won’t make me bad” by Zerocalcare tries to double but only takes us partially.

– Without reiterating the axiom that sequels (even if this is indirectly so) very rarely surpass the first chapters, it must however be noted (ahinoi!) that even in this case “they don’t escape” from the golden rule;

– The series is well done and (all in all) works, because Zerocalcare is good and works damn well with its mixture of insightful drawings, explosive metaphors and spot-on similarities, BUT the series pays several penalties: a sense of almost total déjà vu, excessive politicization (with an ending that is only sketchy and Christian Democrat), a more muddled dubbing and a very often gratuitous use of foul language. This last point needs to be explained better: the problem is not the use of profanity, on the contrary, there are some situations that can be concluded or sublimated only with the use of strong words but in this case the use is gratuitous, excessive and very often used for easy characterization;

– If in the first series Zerocalcare reflected on the seasons of life, on the courage (and respect) of the choices of others even when not shared (or understood) and on respect and love for others as such, in this second chapter the Roman author dissects and investigates the different souls of the periphery, of populism, of the eternal conflict between a social left and an oppressive and lying right. The underlying problem is excessive do-goodism (reminiscent of Michael Jordan’s motto “Republicans buy sneakers too”) as well as a certain lack of courage in delivering the decisive punch at the right moment;

– It certainly remains a good job and it is important, today more than ever, that such an author has the space and voice to express himself. But that sense of amazement, of emotion linked to a feeling of “everything is right, said in the right way and at the right time” is not found or recreated. Dry and the Armadillo shine little. Sara is clearly the better character. She could have been a HUGE JOB but she’s still a good job that if she doesn’t make 31 she still makes 30 and these days she’s dripping fat;

– We therefore feel like promoting this latest effort by Zerocalcare even if not with the same exaggerated praise that we reserved for “Tearing along the edges”. Zerocalcare maintains its own style but some winks towards the world of social mediatowards a certain prevailing culture today mixed with belly rubs towards Netflix and the dissatisfied with the first series have, in our opinion, weakened a remarkable product, in order to make it more harmless and commercial. vote: 6.