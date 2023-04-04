The result of Schalke’s performance against Leverkusen fades into the background. A dramatic emergency occurs in the stands. A fan needs to be resuscitated. A little later, Schalke delivers the sad news .

EA sad incident in the stands overshadowed the final minutes of the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen. A fan in the south stand had to be resuscitated. As Schalke announced on Saturday evening, the efforts of the paramedics were unsuccessful.

During the press conference after the game, a Schalke spokeswoman said: “We have just received the news that he has sadly passed away.” Both clubs expressed their heartfelt condolences. “Football takes a backseat today. A spectator collapsed in the south curve during the game. Unfortunately, all attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts are with you,” the club wrote. Leverkusen also expressed condolences.

“This news shows that there are far more important things than defeat,” said Schalke coach Thomas Reis after the 3-0 defeat. “From my side too: My condolences to the family.”

Fans stopped support

Out of respect, the fans of both teams stopped cheering in the final minutes of the game and stopped waving their flags. The stadium announcer informed the spectators about the emergency. After the 0: 3 from Schalke’s point of view, there was restrained applause for the players. “Of course you notice that, especially when a witch’s cauldron like the arena is suddenly quiet,” said Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann on Sky.

In terms of sport, Schalke suffered a setback in the Bundesliga relegation battle due to the defeat. The Reis team lost for the first time in the second half of the season. From a Leverkusen point of view, Florian Wirtz towered above.