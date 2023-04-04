The biggest band in the world Rockin’1000will arrive by first time to Spain, specifically to Madrid where it will bring together a thousand professional and amateur musicians who will play the most emblematic national and international rock classics at the same time. But the most surprising thing is that they have opened the recruitment of international musicians.

Because the best news is that, if you are a musician and you want to participate in a historic day in which it is the first confirmed date of the tour “Humans World Tour” of Rockin’1000Will you be able to do it pointing you to this same link. But what is even more important: you can introduce yourself to to be part of the international band that tours the world as a hired musician. And you have until April 6 to sign up, so you must hurry very much. You can do it in this same link.

Among the requirements are knowing how to sing and/or play an instrument, speaking English fluently, having a valid passport for two years, availability to go on tour immediately (the first concert would be on April 19 in Mexico City), being of legal age , know how to create content for social networks, flexibility to travel with little notice and at least one account on social networks (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok). Also considered important: having "volunteer and/or activist experience, having an outgoing nature and a strong inclination towards issues such as social inclusion and diversity, and being madly in love with rock and roll."

For its part, it offers access to perform with another 1,000 musicians, remuneration of 500 euros for each show and travel expenses, accommodation and food for each date, among others.

As for the event in Madrid, the 3 of June in it Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium after sweeping last year in Sao Paulo and passing through other cities such as Paris, Milan and Frankfurt.

The biggest rock group in the world that will gather a thousand musicians next June 3 at the venue, in a show that will celebrate rock music in style. Within these participants, there is a repertoire that contains groups and artists such as: Foo Fighters, Metallica, Nirvana, White Stripes among many others.