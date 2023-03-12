Home Sports Scheffler wins Players Championship – sport.ORF.at
Scheffler wins Players Championship – sport.ORF.at

Scottie Scheffler confidently won the $25 million The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The US professional didn’t let anything get in the way of the TPC Sawgrass on Sunday and won with a five-stroke lead over Englishman Tyrrell Hatton. The 26-year-old returns to the top of the world rankings. The Austrians Matthias Schwab and Sepp Straka improved slightly in the final and finished 54th and 65th respectively.

Scheffler started the final day as the leader with a two-stroke lead. Last year’s Masters winner steadily increased his lead over the final 18 holes and finally celebrated his sixth triumph on the PGA Tour after 271 shots. “This is something very special. It was a lot of fun, we’ll celebrate properly,” said the American.

Schwab played a round of 70 on Sunday for a total of 287 strokes (one under par) and 54th place. Straka achieved his best lap of the four days with a 69. In the final count there was a 289 (one over par) on his scorecard.

“I’m happy with the result of my first participation in the Players Championship, although it could have gone better. You have to consider that 144 world-class players started here and The Players is considered the fifth major,” said Schwab, who was happy about important points for the ranking.

