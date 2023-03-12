The Last of Us is certainly one of the leading titles in the serial world of the moment. The Hbo series, broadcast in Italy by Sky and NOW, has gradually conquered a large slice of the public, becoming a real phenomenon. The proof lies in the long line of onlookers and enthusiasts who queued up for the escape room at the Catella Foundation of Milan (Via Gaetano de Castillia 28) which has already seen a huge participation, yesterday Saturday 11 March. Today, the last day of the event, it is repeated from 11.00 to 20.00 with great news. To maximize the possibility of participating in the 4 escape rooms it was capacity doubled coming to offer over 1,000 people this one-of-a-kind experience.

THE LAST OF US tells a story that takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization by a Cordyceps epidemic. Joel, a survivor, is tasked with getting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a heavily guarded quarantine zone. A seemingly easy task that soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, as the two will have to cross the United States together and depend on each other for survival.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv plays Tess, British actress Nico Parker is Sarah. Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene. And again, Jeffrey Pierce is Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon while Elaine Miles plays Florence. And with Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

THE LAST OF US and written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the video game The Last Of Us) who are also its executive producers. The Last Of Us is a Sony Pictures Television co-production with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam as executive producers. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

THE LAST OF US – 11 and 12 March in Milan immersive experience branded NOW in the Catella Foundation. From 13 March all the episodes of the first season of the series are available on Sky and in streaming only on NOW