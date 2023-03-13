Scheffler celebrated six career titles at the Players, collecting all of them from the Norwegian. In April, Major Masters took over. Now his preparation for the defense of the green jacket went too far. He was also selected by the company because only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus managed to win both of these tournaments within 12 months.

In the position of number one golfers, Scheffler defeated Mr. Jon Rahm, who did not finish the Players. He withdrew in the second round due to illness. Rory McIlroy, the world‘s top contender, did not pass the cut.

I just want to get better and not worry too much about myself. Natst mm pretty good results and some wins. In the middle of the (last) round, I drank it and tried to finish it as quickly as possible, commented Scheffler with five birdies on holes eight and twelve.

The Players Championship golf tournament Ponte Vedra Beach, soust PGA Tour series Par 72, $25 million endowment: 1. Scheffler (USA) 271 (68+69+65+69), 2. Hatton (Eng.) 276 (72+71+68+65), 3. Hovland (Nor.) 278 (69+71+70+ 68), Hoge (USA) 278 (78+68+62+70), 5. Macujama (Jap.) 279 (74+70+67+68).



