Home Sports Schick did not let the Pilsen wizard onto the throne. Bílek has a double as Chovanec
Sports

Schick did not let the Pilsen wizard onto the throne. Bílek has a double as Chovanec

by admin

The national team met in Prague on Monday, and the new qualifying cycle began ceremonially. Striker Patrik Schick was announced as the Footballer of the Year 2022. He thus defended last year’s victory, as did Andrea Stašková in the women’s competition. Among the coaches, Michal Bílek won, the coach continued his more than thirty-year-old triumph as a player. Michal Ševčík became the best talent.

See also  Dream Chasing Green had a total of 24 points and 20 turnovers in this round. The team danced happily when the team fell behind by 50 points – yqqlm

You may also like

Formula 1: Alonso criticizes the FIA ​​​​after the...

«Very good numbers, 144,000 copies sold a day»-...

It was revealed that the Lakers had no...

Baker Mayfield hopes to reestablish himself as an...

The fans didn’t understand, the hand went up...

Results of the Primitive of Monday, March 20,...

United’s first goal ‘overwhelms’ Sabitzer

Sarah Bouhaddi (PSG): “I will not refuse the...

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker charged with violent and...

Georgia Stanway: Bayern Munich midfielder expects ‘difficult’ Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy