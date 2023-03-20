The national team met in Prague on Monday, and the new qualifying cycle began ceremonially. Striker Patrik Schick was announced as the Footballer of the Year 2022. He thus defended last year’s victory, as did Andrea Stašková in the women’s competition. Among the coaches, Michal Bílek won, the coach continued his more than thirty-year-old triumph as a player. Michal Ševčík became the best talent.

