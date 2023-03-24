The doubles race was the only one in this SP season. Eighteen-year-old junior Konvalinka started in Lahti as the new national champion and performed 121.5 meters on the big bridge. Pažout was not so successful, he recorded 104.5. After the jump, the Czechs were eleventh and dropped two places in the 2×7.5 kilometer run.
Geiger and Schmid ran fourth with a gap of 24 seconds to the front, and in a thrilling finish Geiger overtook Riiber. Austrian teammate Johannes Lamparter, who is close to his first crystal globe ahead of the weekend’s races, finished fifth with Stefan Rettenegger.
Lamparter leads the SP standings with two races to go, 146 points ahead of Schmid.
|SP in the Nordic combination in Lahti (Finland) – pairs:
|1. Schmid, Geiger (Germany) 29:44.3
|2. Graabak, Riiber (Nor.) -0.6
|3. Baud, Muhlethaler (Fr.) -5,5
|4. Rehrl, Greiderer -12.8
|5. Rettenegger, Lamparter (all Cancer) -28.1
|6. Andersen, Skoglund (Nor.) -1:36.1,
|…13. PAŽOUT, LOLVALINKA (CZ) -3:18.2.