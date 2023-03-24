Home Sports Schmid and Geiger won the last part of the SP groupers in Lahti
Sports

Schmid and Geiger won the last part of the SP groupers in Lahti

by admin
Schmid and Geiger won the last part of the SP groupers in Lahti

The doubles race was the only one in this SP season. Eighteen-year-old junior Konvalinka started in Lahti as the new national champion and performed 121.5 meters on the big bridge. Pažout was not so successful, he recorded 104.5. After the jump, the Czechs were eleventh and dropped two places in the 2×7.5 kilometer run.

Geiger and Schmid ran fourth with a gap of 24 seconds to the front, and in a thrilling finish Geiger overtook Riiber. Austrian teammate Johannes Lamparter, who is close to his first crystal globe ahead of the weekend’s races, finished fifth with Stefan Rettenegger.

Lamparter leads the SP standings with two races to go, 146 points ahead of Schmid.

SP in the Nordic combination in Lahti (Finland) – pairs:
1. Schmid, Geiger (Germany) 29:44.3
2. Graabak, Riiber (Nor.) -0.6
3. Baud, Muhlethaler (Fr.) -5,5
4. Rehrl, Greiderer -12.8
5. Rettenegger, Lamparter (all Cancer) -28.1
6. Andersen, Skoglund (Nor.) -1:36.1,
…13. PAŽOUT, LOLVALINKA (CZ) -3:18.2.
See also  Stabilizing the economy and promoting development with strong confidence Authoritative interview｜Boosting residents' consumption confidence and improving the level of opening up_Shijiazhuang News

You may also like

Milan, Krunic and the brace against Bosnia: is...

The trump card for the national team: the...

Sky sponsor of the Women’s Volleyball League

10ܽu–

Argentina celebrates Messi’s anniversary goal – sport.ORF.at

Sony will be able to compete even if...

MotoGP, Bagnaia’s father: ‘How exciting Pecco at Portimao...

Football: Argentina celebrates the World Cup with a...

Mikutina finishes 19th at the World Championships

Miami Open 2023: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refuses handshake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy