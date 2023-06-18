Bonus 620,000!The national badminton Olympic champion Indonesia reached the top, Chen Yufei won the first championship of the season, and the next stop is Japan_Women’s Singles_Player_Open-Sohu

14
- Bonus 620,000!The national badminton Olympic champion Indonesia reached the top, Chen Yufei won the first championship of the season, and the next stop is Japan – yqqlm sohu
- The national feather in the Indonesian competition won two final seats and Chen Yufei swept the first sister of South Korea Sina
- 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open quarter-finals: Chen Yufei sweeps Jin Jiaen to advance, “IELTS” and “Phoenix” meet in the semi-finals Olympics
- ◤Indonesia Badminton Open◢An Seying is really tired and missed the final for the first time this year|China Press China Daily
- Indonesia Badminton Super 1000 | Axelsen vs. Anthony Marlene and Chen Yufei for the new post- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Diving. A pinch of Belluno in the tank in Budapest: the Nagy-Batki dynasty continues with Estilla Mosena