Today, Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the elimination of about 750 Ukrainian soldiers during the past day, adding that the toll of Ukrainian losses included 380 dead and 35 destroyed tanks on the axes of Zaporizhia and southern Donetsk.

In its daily report, the Russian defense said that during the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued their attempts to attack in the directions of Zaporizhia, southern Donetsk and Donetsk.

And it confirmed that all attempts of the “enemy” to attack the Zaporozhye axis, which witnessed the most fierce battles, failed, while the Russian forces repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks in the Vrimevsky area on the southern Donetsk axis.

The total losses of the Ukrainian forces on these two axes amounted to 380 dead, 35 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, including two Bradleys, and other military equipment. On the Donetsk axis, the Russian forces repelled 8 enemy attacks, killing up to 210 soldiers there, and destroying an ammunition depot for the 109th Regional Defense Brigade. On the axes of Kobyansk and Krasny Lyman, 4 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were neutralized, and the total number of Ukrainian forces killed there was about 130, while an “Akatsia” self-propelled gun, another Polish-made Krab, and two “Msta-B” and “D” howitzers were destroyed. -30″. On the Kherson axis, the losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to more than 30 dead, and an American-made M777 cannon, in addition to the “Gayatsint” cannon and the “Msta-B” howitzer, and an ammunition depot for the 123rd Regional Defense Brigade was destroyed. See also Party hours are extended for tourist season in Santa Marta Russian fire hit 113 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, troops and military equipment in 124 districts. A US-made AN/TPQ-50 anti-battery radar was destroyed in Donetsk, and Russian air defenses there also intercepted a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile and two HIMARS missiles, as well as 18 Ukrainian drones.

