Kaleidoscope

News

by admin
Jose Penuela

June 18, 2023 – 5:00 AM

18% execution

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Carlos Meiselwarned that “Why do they want more money if 18% of the current Budget has been executed in investment? I have to say that you are a liar because I have never been against education and agriculture. What we don’t want is for them to ask for more money to keep flying the helicopter”.

doomsayers of evil

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, Wilson Ariasindicated: “The arrogant economic right wing said that the dollar kept falling because the markets saw the ‘imminent failure’ of the reforms as something positive. But the three that are in progress are approved in the first debate and the dollar continues to fall. Our doomsayers of evil are going bankrupt!”

Nobody celebrates them

The senator of the Green Alliance, Angelica LozanoI affirm that “In all the peace processes in Colombia, international cooperation has financed the maintenance of the armed figures who sit down to talk. No one is going to celebrate criminal kidnappers. The goal is to disarm them. For that, the table with facilitating countries”.

contrasts

The candidate for mayor of Medellín, Gilberto Tobonwarned that “Minister Irene Vélez announced increases in energy rates throughout Colombia, all this while complaints abound such as the charging of up to $22 million to families in Barranquilla and other abuses in strata 1, 2 and 3. A lot of efficiency for the increases, but little to stop these abuses”.

silent scourge

The conservative senator Nadia Bell stressed that “For the first time, the Congress of the Republic names this silent scourge: political violence against women. Thanks to all the organizations that accompanied us in this struggle of so many years. We did it!”.

impossible to defeat

The senator from La U, Joseph David Namestressed that “We are aware that as long as small and medium-sized agricultural producers remain vulnerable, it will be impossible to defeat hunger and inequality, which have historically surrounded them.”

