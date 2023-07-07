Schweinsteiger blames Guardiola for the DFB crisis

Former German team player Bastian Schweinsteiger misses the virtues of the German national team in the past. “We have lost our values. Other nations have always perceived Germany as very combative, we ran to the end,” said the 38-year-old on the English sports radio station “talksport” and criticized: “Our strengths have been lost in the last seven or eight years. We forgot that a bit and just focused on playing the balls nice to each other.”

A decisive moment for the DFB selection was when star coach Josep Guardiola came to Bayern Munich. “Everyone believed that we have to play this kind of football. Short passes and so on,” said former Munich professional Schweinsteiger. But that was probably a mistake. Spaniard Guardiola was Bayern Munich’s head coach from 2013 to 2016. Schweinsteiger played under Guardiola for the German record champions until 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

