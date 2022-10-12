Home Sports Scooter 300: here are the 5 best-selling models in Italy
The scooter 150 is an excellent compromise to move easily around the city and face the whole working week. However, when this vehicle is used even on weekends to move comfortably out of town (and as a couple), the 300-400 category can offer an extra gear. The market offers many models for different price ranges and aesthetics: let’s discover the five best-selling mid-displacement scooters of 2022, relying on market data from the beginning of January to the end of September. In this list we find Piaggio Beverly 300 and 400, Honda SH 350, Honda Adv 350, Vespa Gts 300, Yamaha XMax 300.

