There is a certificate of regular execution of the works and therefore the veterinary clinics, still located in the Borgo Ruga complex, can be transferred to the new headquarters, renovated and adapted to the intended use, to the former Bellati nursing home in via Marconi . The intervention by the Itac company of Tezze sul Brenta (the same that also took care of the new SerD), was completed according to the time schedule agreed with the client Ulss which granted an extension of 45 days, on 8 May last, and it started on November 24, 2021.

Ulss Dolomiti ascertained in May an increase of 11 thousand 443 euros out of an amount of approximately 252 thousand euros. And the certificate of regular execution of the works, signed by the director, engineer Alessandro Aggio, was deposited on 12 September last and proves that everything was carried out in a workmanlike manner. After the Serd, therefore, already made available to operators and users since August, now it is the turn of clinics and veterinary services. The new clinics are located on the ground floor of the structure, east side, where there were deposits and archives.

The works consisted of the demolition of internal partitions, demolition of existing systems, new partitions, new distribution of systems, laying floors, new internal and external doors and windows, new false ceilings, paints and finishing accessories, as well as the reconstruction of the electrical and plumbing systems, heating, fire protection, telephony, data transmission.

The new headquarters of the Feltrino veterinary clinics, on the same ground floor as the SerD, will have a waiting room, 2 clinics, toilets and an intervention room available. There will be the possibility to park the car and to access it easily, even with pet carriers and cages, without creating interference with the other activities present. The process is therefore proceeding to dismantle the services still located in the Borgo Ruga complex which must be released as soon as possible.

In February, the health company had asked the Region to finance the transfer of the clinics for 252 thousand euros. And the general director Maria Grazia Carraro had motivated this request in the resolution with the “need to proceed urgently with the implementation of the works given the advanced deterioration situation of the current veterinary clinics”. Here, visits to pets and interventions such as sterilizations are carried out, while the administrative services are based in the former pharmacy at the hospital.l.m.