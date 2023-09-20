Home » Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m
Sports

Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m

On Wednesday, European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as well as Austria’s series champions FC Salzburg start the new season of the UEFA Champions League. The “Bulls” face their former coach Roger Schmidt at Benfica Lisbon (9 p.m.).

Record winner Real with ÖFB captain David Alaba welcomes Union Berlin (Christopher Trimmel), a premier class debutant (6.45 p.m.). Bayern and Konrad Laimer face Manchester United at home (9 p.m.), while Inter and Marko Arnautovic visit Real Sociedad in San Sebastian (9 p.m.).

Current scores from 6:45 p.m. in sport.ORF.at/fussball

