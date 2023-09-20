WINDTRE Assicurazioni is born, the new protection offer for home and travel

WINDTRE once again demonstrates its desire to differentiate the services offered to its customers, and is doing so in recent days by launching its own offer on the market insurance productsin collaboration with important international partners.

There are two types of policies available from this week at a selection of WINDTRE stores.

HOME AND FAMILY offer

Protect yourself, your home and your possessions. There Home and Family policy It offers you complete protection to live your daily life without worries. Choose the coverage that best suits your needs. Each product offers additional coverage to deal with unexpected events and emergencies.

HOME AND FAMILY offers have increasing coverage and costs:

START: Family Civil Responsibility, Emergencies at home/Digital Assistance, Payment of bills in case of need at €9.99/month

PLUS: START + Home Damage coverage at €19.99/month

FULL: PLUS coverage + Damage to home contents and Theft at €29.99/month

The insured homes must be located in Italy. The guarantees for which there are no territorial limitations, such as Family Civil Liability, are valid throughout the world.

The “Emergencies at home” guarantee provides for emergency interventions or the sending of specialized craftsmen (e.g. electrician, plumber, locksmith and/or carpenter etc.)

The “Digital Assistance” Guarantee consists of support – remotely or, if necessary, at home – in the solution of operating problems of fixed (desktop computers, printers) or mobile (laptops, smartphones, tablets) digital devices, including cases attributable to a viruses or malware

HOME AND FAMILY is a product of Net Insurance SpA

Both homeowners and tenants can subscribe to the policy for homes in Italy in which the insured and his family have chosen residence and reside for most of the year. The Private Life Civil Liability guarantee is valid throughout the world.

TRAVEL AND HOLIDAY offer

Protect your travels all year round. There Travel and Holiday policy supports you for unexpected medical expenses, covers any damage to your luggage and provides assistance in case of emergencies away from home.

Viaggi e Vacanze is an annual policy with a monthly payment of €7.99/month.

The coverage is valid:

for trips made for tourism, study or business purposes in Italy and Europe. for the Contractor, cohabiting family members, minor children (up to a maximum of 3) and a travel companion.

The policy can be subscribed to by private individuals, residents of Italy (Italian tax code), adults and no older than 70 years.

Annual policy with tacit renewal: covers an unlimited number of trips during the year as long as they have a maximum duration of 31 days and start and end in Italy.

TRIPS AND HOLIDAYS is a product of Inter Partner Assistance SA – General Representation for Italy.

Persons resident in Italy and aged no more than 70 years can sign up for the policy. Turning 71 years old during the validity of the policy makes it impossible to renew it at the annual deadline. The policy is valid for all trips made for tourism, study or business purposes in Italy and Europe, starting and ending in Italy and lasting a maximum of 31 days. The insurance coverage extends to family members and travel companions, as defined in the Information Set, included in the policyholder’s booking.

