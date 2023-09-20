Bank of America: This sector outperforms the stock market

Predicting the economy’s next move is never easy, even for Wall Street pros. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Investors continue to worry about an economic downturn, but Bank of America sees it differently.

The bank’s strategists see signs of recovery – and that means good news for some stocks.

Here you can find out why more cyclical stocks still have room for improvement and which sectors are performing better and better.

It’s never easy to predict where the economy will go next, especially these days. With so much depending on the data – and the Fed’s interpretation of it – it is far from easy for investors to position themselves correctly. Most of them have been catching up throughout the year.

Read too

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recommend buying these 22 stocks

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

