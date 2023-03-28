Spanien suffered a first setback in qualifying for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. The three-time European Championship winner surprisingly lost 0:2 (0:1) against a consistent Scotland on Tuesday evening in Glasgow. Scott McTominay (7th/51st) scored twice again for the hosts.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay scored the third and fourth goals in the current competition after scoring twice against Cyprus (3-0). The Scots took the lead in Group A after their second win. The Spaniards were disappointed after beating Norway (3-0) at the start.

The new national coach Luis de la Fuente rotated vigorously. There were eight changes in the first eleven, and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig was no longer there. Olmo, who had been absent for several weeks recently, was unable to complete the final training session due to signs of fatigue and was therefore rested. He scored in the first game.

Norway still without a win

Norway, meanwhile, will have to wait for their first win. Without striker Erling Haaland, who left before the start of qualifying due to a groin injury, the Scandinavians only managed to draw 1-1 (1-0) in Georgia. Former Leipzig player Alexander Sörloth (15th) scored for the Norwegians, Georges Mikautadze (60th) equalized for the hosts around Naples high-flyer Chwitscha Kwarazchelia. Scotland leads the group with six points ahead of Spain. Behind them are the Norwegians with one point.



Everything tried and yet lost: Coach Stefan Kuntz with the Turkish national team

:



Image: Reuters



Coach Stefan Kuntz also suffered the first setback with the Turkish national team in qualifying for “his” home European Championship 2024. In the emotional duel in Bursa, the Turks lost to Croatia, third in the World Cup, 0-2 (0-2). Mateo Kovacic (20./45.+4) scored twice for the guests.

Before the kick-off, the Turks paid tribute to their deceased compatriots, who fell victim to the severe earthquake disaster at the beginning of February, with a great choreography. Then there was a minute’s silence. A total of more than 50,000 people died in south-east Turkey.

Turkey, who had won in Armenia (2-1) in the opening match, fell back to third in Group D. Croatia and Wales, who defeated Latvia 1-0 (1-0), passed.