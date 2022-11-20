PAVIA

Difficult away match for Scotti Pavia who today (two time at 18.30) faces Esse Solar in Gallarate. Potì is still missing and there is uncertainty about the presence of Lionel Abega, the seventeen-year-old Olimpia school guard who is the revelation of this start of the season.

In training on Tuesday, Lionel sprained his right ankle and did not train again for the rest of the week: he will certainly be on the bench, but it will only be decided at the last minute whether he will be able to take the field.

«One more difficulty against a solid team – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – the hard core of the players who won the promotion still have the enthusiasm and cohesion of last year. Three players have been signed in important roles such as Antonelli in place five, Gravaghi and Quiroz in the wingers. Unbeaten at home last year and so far only Livorno has won with difficulty. He has wide rotations that can put anyone in difficulty ». The hard core is made up of Luca Ciardiello for seven years in Gallarate, then Federico De Bettin, then the ex Vigevano Federico Passerini, Marco Calzavara, older brother of our ex-playmaker, Andrea Filippi in place four and attention to Matteo Clerici, who he scores with very high percentages (80% from two, 43% from three).

For its part, Pavia comes from a good victory, but so far away has scored only 61.5 points, compared to 77.2 collected. «We have to be able to have greater continuity – underlines the Riso Scotti coach – we played alternately, not being able to always stay in the game for the full 40 minutes. We must be solid, avoiding the roller coaster but rather not take our hands off the handlebars until the siren sounds at the end of the match. We have to avoid getting depressed if things don’t go well, as we did in Legnano, for example, but not in Omegna and Casale Monferrato, where in the end we gave up after leading until the first minutes of the final period».

Mazzetti has never complained, but it is a fact that the absence of an expert and dangerous player like Potì has influenced the path of the team from Pavia. «When in the final we have a moment of heeling, we drop our arms and the opponents shoot, a fact that we have to be able to overcome – adds coach Mazzetti – we have to stay on track even when things don’t go well, because, except for the first Livorno, we all played the others away too. I trust that with time and experience we will be able to consolidate and overcome the difficulties. However, it is clear that if for one reason or another we have never been able to play fully while our opponents are always present, it becomes difficult to make ends meet.”maurizio scorbati