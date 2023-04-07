Home Sports “Scudetto? I the last of the samurai»- breaking latest news
Sports

“Scudetto? I the last of the samurai»- breaking latest news

by admin
“Scudetto? I the last of the samurai»- breaking latest news

The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Lecce: “There are still five victories left for the Scudetto”

A tumble, however thunderous, may be enough. The home knockout against Milan still makes noise but it must become a simple warning sign for Napoli, nothing more: «I know there are 15 points to do, five wins. I’ve been in this environment for a few years, and I know there are times when the ball rolls badly. And you have to make it tumble well. We still have work to complete. I am the last of the Samurai for someone. Then everyone thinks as he wants », the words of Luciano Spalletti in the press conference on the eve of Lecce: «You gave us the concept of unbeaten, we know very well that we have defects». Then on the beating against Milan: «They were afraid of losing the game, we perhaps saw it as a filler in view of the Champions League. The motivations made the difference.

«Fans? The weather doesn’t help us.”

He won’t be there against Lecce Osimhenexpected for the first leg of the Champions League against Milan: «There are chances of seeing him in Milan, then his conditions need to be checked day by day. Raspadori? The twenty minutes on the pitch with Milan showed that he is fine, that every step towards full recovery has been taken in the right time. Now he is in a position to be chosen». Finally on the chaos of the fans, in open conflict with the president De Laurentiis: «The climate that has emerged certainly does not help us. And I don’t know how much it affected. We must be willing to do anything, even to corrode ourselves to reach the goal regardless of what is happening around us. We can’t live without fans, but whoever wants to mess up better stay at home.”

See also  Xie Zhenye ranked seventh in 10.27 in his 100m debut, Liang Xiaojing was third in 11.18._Competition_Result_China

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 20:37)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The Ukrainian army is at the gates of...

with “Tous aux Jeux”, the State launches its...

Serie D, referee suspends match and helps spectator

Wenzhou’s first private enterprise martial arts team was...

Vingegaard won his second stage in a row...

Spalletti: ‘The climate with the fans doesn’t help...

Storm semifinals – LASK kicked off late

The popularity of national youth rock climbing competitions...

Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions have ‘new...

the Andri Pavelko affair, a pebble in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy