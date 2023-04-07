The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Lecce: “There are still five victories left for the Scudetto”

A tumble, however thunderous, may be enough. The home knockout against Milan still makes noise but it must become a simple warning sign for Napoli, nothing more: «I know there are 15 points to do, five wins. I’ve been in this environment for a few years, and I know there are times when the ball rolls badly. And you have to make it tumble well. We still have work to complete. I am the last of the Samurai for someone. Then everyone thinks as he wants », the words of Luciano Spalletti in the press conference on the eve of Lecce: «You gave us the concept of unbeaten, we know very well that we have defects». Then on the beating against Milan: «They were afraid of losing the game, we perhaps saw it as a filler in view of the Champions League. The motivations made the difference.

«Fans? The weather doesn't help us." He won't be there against Lecce Osimhen, expected for the first leg of the Champions League against Milan: «There are chances of seeing him in Milan, then his conditions need to be checked day by day. Raspadori? The twenty minutes on the pitch with Milan showed that he is fine, that every step towards full recovery has been taken in the right time. Now he is in a position to be chosen». Finally on the chaos of the fans, in open conflict with the president De Laurentiis: «The climate that has emerged certainly does not help us. And I don't know how much it affected. We must be willing to do anything, even to corrode ourselves to reach the goal regardless of what is happening around us. We can't live without fans, but whoever wants to mess up better stay at home."

