NEW YORK – Donald Trump he knows well: Tuesday’s indictment in New York is only the beginning of his legal woes. More than a circle is tightening around him: and the 2024 campaign risks turning into a sad tour in the courts of at least three states. In New York, it is known, his lawyers will try to support the groundlessness of the accusations raised by the prosecutor Alvin Bragg: who was the first to indict a former president and will now have to demonstrate that the payments to two