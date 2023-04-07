On the road that leads from the urban perimeter of Tamalameque to the township of Antequera, José Gregorio Cordero Mier, 28 years old, and Joel David Del Valle Cheveta, 48 years old, suffered an accident.

Both were mobilizing on a motorcycle in which they collided with several livestock on the road. The incident occurred in the early hours of this Holy Thursday, according to the authorities.

It was also established that a police patrol was found in an accident when they were patrolling in the area. The uniformed men notified the ambulance of the town hospital, whose paramedics transferred the victims, but they arrived without vital signs.



Apparently, the victims were under the influence of alcohol as they were chatting.

It was also learned that Cordero Mier and Del Valle Chabeta were great friends and were well liked in the town. Their deaths have caused astonishment.

