SEALSKINS | Sportdimontagna.com

It has been available for purchase since November, but three years have now passed since the four friends began sketching out the route, maps and rules, creating the first handcrafted prototypes. Over time, the game has been tested by hundreds of people, both ski mountaineers and board game enthusiasts, and also by personalities from the Alpine Rescue and the Bergamasco Alpine Club, and has been enriched to become a complete game with the aim of to have fun, to raise awareness of this wonderful sport and also to raise awareness in a light and dynamic way regarding safety issues, which are often underestimated.

The graphics were created by a young professional designer, but not only that. There is also the hand of a programmer to calibrate and validate the regulation and playability.

HOW TO PLAY:

Each game simulates a real ski mountaineering trip, from the choice between 8 itineraries (Presolana, Monte Rosa, Mont Blanc, Pizzo Redorta, Gran Zebrù, Adamello, Cevedale, Lyskamm), to the evaluation of the snow report (with risk level 4 and 5 you have to change itinerary), to the evaluation of your state of fitness, the preparation of your backpack and finally the actual progress on uphill, downhill and glacier sections, each with its own travel rules, as in reality. And you can refresh yourself on the refuge spaces, or even slow down your friends with special moves.

CHARACTERS:

The six characters competing are TUTINA, SLOW MA SEGUENT, GRINTA, GURU, BOMB and EXALTED, each with their own deck of energy cards that allow you to advance to the shelter! It is a strategy game, and not a classic game of goose; in fact, players will have to choose which card to play at each turn.

The Artva test at the beginning of the game is inevitable, as well as the “airbag backpack” card which allows you to be immune to avalanches (at least in the game!)

WHERE TO BUY IT:

The game can be purchased online at the site https://pellidifoca.com/.

More info on the website and on the social profile @pellidifoca.

