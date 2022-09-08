weapons

Darkened by the result, less by the game. Gianluca Gaudio arrives in the press room and defends his team, despite the 3-0 collected, with a very protective attitude.

«I am happy with the overall performance of my boys – he says in fact – indeed if I have to be honest I liked them more today than in the recent defeat of the Italian Cup. They did not disregard my instructions and I saw in them self-denial throughout the match. Of course, if we have taken three goals there is something to improve, but as I had already said on an individual level, Oltrepo has something more. But it is also a team that was built for the leap in category, unlike ours ».

Then Gaudio goes on to analyze the goals conceded. «On the first there was a wrong reading, the second is a penalty that in my opinion was not there because, moreover, the player was behind – continues Gaudio – and the third was a mistake by Filadelfia. In practice we went to rest under only one net for that ball given away. At the start of the second half we could catch her right away and it was only a miracle on Provasio that prevented that. Certainly the game changed when the doubling on a penalty came. But then again, I would be worried if I had seen a renounced team on the pitch, but instead I realized that we are starting to become aware of our strength. I talked to the boys in the locker room, I absolutely don’t want this defeat to break their confidence, let’s take what was good and let’s go on ».

Pavia will arrive on Sunday. «They will be galvanized by the large victory – he concludes – but it makes no difference. All matches must be prepared with equal commitment because they hide pitfalls ».

Even the captain, Fabio Filadelfia, stops to analyze the match. «Too bad – he says right away – we had a good first half and we went down when perhaps we least deserved it. Then in the second came that dubious penalty that cut our legs a bit and we perhaps gave up in part, with the result that it could have been even wider. My mistake? There was a foul on me and in fact I stopped, but the referee did not blow the whistle. However, the consolation of a good match against a good team remains. Now it is forbidden to break down, we start again from the derby against Pavia ». –

Daniela Scherrer